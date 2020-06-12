Suspect was drunk, police say, and accosted and chased woman

Taft Police say a drunk man assaulted a woman on Rails to Trails, chased her then threw rocks at her husband and others who came to her aid.

The suspect, Hipolito Murillo Mejia, 43, was charged with attempted kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said the incident took place just before 8 p.m. Tuesday evening on Rails to Trails near Hillard and Riverwalk.

Beilby said the woman was eastbound walking on the trail between Hillard and Church when Mejia got on the path and asked her to dance. Beilby said Mejia reached and grabbed her arm. The victim became fearful and broke out of his grasp and ran away. The suspect ran after her.

She called her husband, Beilby said, and the husband and some friends came to the bike path. She reached them and when they confronted Mejia, words were exchanged, Mejia picked us several rocks and threw them at the group, striking one person.

Taft Police arrived and arrested Mejia.

Mejia is being held on $100,000 bail.