Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible

A wind advisory has been issued for the west side of the San Joaquin Valley and the foothills through midnight Friday.

Wind gust up to 40 miles per hour are possible at times in the Taft area, the National Weather Service said, and they could be even higher in outlying areas.

The winds could cause blowing sand and dust and blow small objects around, the NWS said.

The winds will be blowing in some cooling weather. the overnight low Saturday in taft is expected to drop below 60 and Saturday's high could not even reach 80.