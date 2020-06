Peace disturbances, out-of-control juvenile

7:17 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Buena Vista/S. Tenth St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:13 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Asher Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:47 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:29 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Pal - Physician's Automated Lab on Adkisson Wy. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:41 Welfare Check - Misc.

Officer initiated activity at E. Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:54 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:31 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Fourth St/Main St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:10 Out of Control Juvenile 2006110013

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed.

5:46 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:42 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Completed.

7:24 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Rails To Trails/Tenth St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:33 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Pilgrim Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:50 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:31 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:11 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Tradewind Apartments on Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

11:33 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:26 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Oilworker Monument, Sixth St/Supply Rw, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:35 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:12 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Shasta St. . Disposition: Completed.

4:32 Trespassing

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.