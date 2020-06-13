20-21 budget on the agenda

After weeks of "virtual" meetings online the Ridgecrest Council is opening its doors to the public for its regular meeting June 17.

Unless plans change, City Hall will open its doors at 4:45 p.m. prior to the 5 p.m. closed session and 6 p.m. regular council meeting. Attendance will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis to allow for social distancing. Attendees are asked to sit at least six feet apart.

According to the city, the meeting will also be streamed live at https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch and https://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live.

The public can also participate via call-in at 760-499-5010, by email to rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov or by mail to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave. Ridgecrest, CA 93555.

On the agenda is the city's budget for fiscal year 2020-2021. Despite the pandemic, the city is looking at a balanced budget, although funding is subject to change if the city's economy is forced to shut down again.

Council will also be asked to approve a solid waste services rate adjustment for fiscal year 2020-21.

Council will also hear (or waive hearing) a first reading of an ordinance amending the municipal code to allow temporary employee housing in the city. See related story elsewhere this edition.

In recurring items, council will hear the latest on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and advise Council Member Scott Hayman, who represents the city on the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority.

Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens is scheduled to appoint a new member to the Measure V Committee.

In a closed session at 5 p.m. the council will discuss a lease negotiation over a portion of 360 acres of NAWS China Lake property. The city manager and public works director are negotiating with the Navy on economic terms governing city use of a wastewater treatment facility site inside NAWS China Lake.

The agenda in its entirety can be read at https://bit.ly/30BWaUJ.