Kern sees an increase to 3,205 total cases

Several new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Taft area in the past 24 hours, increasing the total to 37 in the 93268 area code. Seventeen of the confirmed cases have recovered.

There are also three cases in the Maricopa area with one recovered and one case in the Fellows-Derby Acres area that has recovered.

The Kern County Health Department is also reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases in Kern County, raising the total number of people infected to 3,205.

To date, 2,151 have recovered and 53 people have died from COVID-19 in Kern County, according to health department figures.