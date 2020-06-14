VICTORVILLE — A pair of protests have been planned for this week outside City Hall in the wake of the hanging death of a Black man near the city-run library late last month, and elected officials have called on the state’s attorney general to investigate a similar incident in Palmdale.

Posts about the local protests, scheduled to start at 4 and 5 p.m. Tuesday, circulated on social media Sunday. One, which was shared on Facebook, encouraged attendees to bring masks and signs to Victorville City Hall for "a peaceful protest to investigate the lynching of Malcolm Harsch."

Harsch, 38, was found hanging in a tree near a homeless encampment near Zenda and Seventh streets after deputies responded around 7 a.m. May 31 to a report of a man who had hung himself, according to a previous Daily Press report.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Jodi Miller said a death investigation was ongoing, and that the cause and manner of death were pending. Miller said Harsch’s body was found about a mile away from the library, which is accessible from Zenda Street.

Another post, on High Desert Mutual Aid’s Twitter account, said, "Join the people who are protesting the flimsy investigation into" Harsch’s death. The post also called for the defunding of local law enforcement "who have been terrorizing minority communities."

A HDMA representative told the Daily Press the group is not organizing the protest, but said it supports other grassroots organizations.

"We provide aid to the unhoused and have recently been working in support of the BLM/George Floyd protests in (Apple Valley) and (Victorville) alongside protests to the conditions Immigrants are facing at the Adelanto GEO/ICE facility," the representative said.

A GoFundMe account associated with HDMA recently raised $630 to assemble care packages for homeless people in the community.

Miller confirmed Sunday that the Sheriff’s Department was aware of a planned protest at Victorville City Hall on Tuesday.

"The department will ensure an adequate number of deputies will be at and near the location to ensure the safety of everyone who is participating in the event," Miller said.

If they occur, Tuesday’s demonstrations would follow a protest that drew hundreds Saturday in Palmdale after the body of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old Black man, was found hanging in a tree near City Hall last week.

Fuller’s death was initially deemed an apparent suicide, which prompted concern and outrage in that community located about 50 miles west of Victorville.

A passerby reported seeing Fuller’s body around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency personnel responded and found that he appeared to have died by suicide, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said.

Fuller’s death has generated intense scrutiny, especially after nationwide protests rebuking the police killing of Floyd.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Palmdale, a city of 150,000, marching from the park where Fuller’s body was found to the sheriff’s station. Many carried signs that said "Justice for Robert Fuller."

More than 100,000 people signed an online petition demanding a full investigation into Fuller’s death. Community members confronted city officials at a contentious news briefing Friday, asking why they were quick to label his death a suicide and demanding an independent autopsy.

Both Harsch and Fuller’s families have demanded answers beyond what law enforcement in Victorville and Palmdale have provided, according to a previous Daily Press report.

Meanwhile, Project Islamic Hope announced it is planning a "rally" at the Sheriff's Victorville Station at 11 a.m. on June 20. The organization will be holding a news conference Monday morning in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Najee Ali, CEO of Project Islamic Hope, said Harsch and Fuller’s families are calling for state Attorney General Xavier Becerra to conduct an independent investigation into the deaths.

"The attorney general is the lead law enforcement official for the state of California, his office has the additional resources and expertise needed for an independent investigation," stated Ali, who said he is a spokesperson for the Harsch family.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger also called on Becerra to investigate Fuller’s death. She was joined by state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Antelope Valley, and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.

"The attorney general, as the lead attorney and law enforcement official for the state of California, will lend additional expertise and oversight into this important investigation and provide the community with the answers they deserve," Barger said.

Wilk tweeted that "transparency leads to accountability which leads to trust."

"Robert Fuller’s family and our community can’t have closure (without) a complete independent investigation," he tweeted.

Chris Bubser, a Mammoth resident who is running for Congress in California’s 8th Congressional District as a Democrat, took to Twitter Saturday demanding more information on Harsch’s death.

"I am calling on @sbcountysheriff and the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to make a public statement and hold a press conference regarding the death of Malcolm Harsch, "Bubser wrote. "The community is hurting and we need timely answers."

Miller previously told the Daily Press the Sheriff’s Department didn’t notify the public of Harsch’s death because press releases are not typically issued for suspected suicides.

Meanwhile, the L.A. County medical examiner-coroner’s office said a decision on the cause of Fuller’s death has been deferred pending an investigation.

