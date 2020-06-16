He is being held on a $1 million attempted murder warrant. Second defendant is free on bail,

One of the two Santa maria men accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Maricopa earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to the charges and due back in court for a preliminary hearing to determine if they will stand trial.

Moses Abeytia, 21, is scheduled to be back in court on July 16.

Abeytia and and Felix Ramirez, 21, are charged with attempted kidnapping, threatening with intent to terrorize and being drunk in public.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said Abeytia and Ramirez tried to kidnap a truck driver at knifepoint on June 7.

They demanded she drive them to Bakersfield, but she got in her truck and escaped, the KCSO said.

Both suspects were caught a short time later.

Investigators learned the next day that Abeytia is a "person of interest" in an attempted murder in the Santa Maria area.

Jail records show he is now being held on a $1 million out-of-county attempted murder warrant.

Ramirez, who was identified by the KCSO as Felciano Ramirez at the time of his arrest but as Felix in court records, is free on $75,000 bail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 8.