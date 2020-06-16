Suspects also had tar heroin, cocaine, police say

Taft Police arrested two people and seized a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and heroin in an early morning drug bust at a local motel.

Sgt. Corey Beilby said an officer was doing a Patrol check at the Topper Motel on East Kern just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Th officer recognized male subject who he knew was on post release community release supervision and subject to search, with an object in his hand.

The suspect, Dustin Jeffery Perry, 31, ignored the officer's commands to stop and entered a motel room, Sgt. Corey Beilby said.

The officer followed him in and contacted him. After confirming he was subject to search, the officer found "multiple bindles" of a suspected illegal drug in Perry's pants including 18.6 grams of suspected meth and 0.6 grams of suspected cocaine.

A woman who was registered in the room, Hali Nicole Hegardt, 25, was also contacted.

A search of the room led to the discovery of about four ounces of suspected methamphetamine and eight grams of suspected tar heroin, Beilby said.

Officers also found several items, including scales, that indicated the pair were involved with drug sales.

Both were charged with two counts of drug trafficking and possession of paraphernalia.

Less than 24 hours earlier, officers arrested two men wanted on warrants at the same location. A small amount of drugs was also found during the arrest.

Nicholas Gentle, 21, and Cory Weatherman, 25, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and with warrants.