No new cases reported in the Taft area

No new cases have been reported on the Westside in several days, but Kern County saw 85 new cases and an additional death.

Currently, the Taft area has a total of 37 COVID-19 cases but 20 have recovered.

The Maricopa area has three cases with two recoveries and Fellows-Derby Acres has one recovered case.

Buttonwillow, with a population of just over 2,000, has 12 total cases with 10 recoveries.

Overall, Kern County has a total of 3,462 cases and 54 COVID-19 linked deaths, the Kern County Health Department said Tuesday. Two-third of the cases, 2,284, have recovered.

Updated figures for the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized were not available, but on Monday county officials said 74 people were in the hospital.