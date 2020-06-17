VICTORVILLE — No arrests were made or injuries were reported from a fire late Tuesday night at a home on Aloe Road authorities said was used to cultivate marijuana.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department official at the scene Tuesday night said no one was home during the fire and there were indications of a possible marijuana grow.

Sheriff’s Victorville Station spokesperson confirmed Wednesday morning that the department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team has assumed the investigation.

According to Sheriff’s spokesperson Jodi Miller, no arrests have been made and investigators seized 726 marijuana plants from the home.

Miller said the was no electrical bypass and investigators believe the fire might have been caused by faulty wiring or equipment.

At the scene late Tuesday night, Victorville Fire Department Battalion Chief Andrew Roach did not report any injuries.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 11:34 p.m. and the first unit arrived six minutes later, Roach said.

"Units initiated an aggressive fire attack and found the fire in a bedroom upstairs," Roach said. "

The blaze was knocked out four minutes after arrival, according to Roach.

"There was extensive overhaul and check for extensions because of conditions that existed inside the structure," Roach said.

The department responded to the fire with four engines and a truck company, Roach said.

A couple of dogs were heard barking from the back yard of the home. Miller said a deputy notified and requested animal control to the home for two German Shepherds at the home.