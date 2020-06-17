No new cases on Westside

Three new deaths and 60 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kern County Monday morning, increasing the death toll to 57 and total county case count to 3,522.

To date 2,366 patients have recovered.

County CAO Ryan Alsop said 75 patients were hospitalized Wednesday morning

The COVID-19 case count on the Westside remained unchanged. The Taft area has had 37 total cases and 20 have recovered. There are three total cases (two recovered) in the Maricopa area and one recovered case in the Fellows-Derby Acres area.