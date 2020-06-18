About 3 acres burn

Several fire agencies teamed up to quickly control a brush fire in the Cuyama Valley Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from Santa Barbara County, Kern County, the Bureau of Land Management and Los Padres National Forest responded to the fire that broke out off Highway 166 just east of Highway 33 just before 11 a.m.

They had the fire under control by midday with assistance of a water-dropping helicopter.

Firefighters remained on scene for more than four hours putting out the last hot spots.

About 3 acres burned, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.