County death toll rises by one to 58

One new COVID-19 case was reported in in the Taft area as Kern County added 78 new cases Thursday morning.

Taft now has a total of 38 cases with 20 recovered. Countywide there are 3,600 cases and 2,450 recoveries.

One addition death was reported in the county, bringing the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic to 58.

There are 69 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,013 people recovering at home.