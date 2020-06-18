Three Etna teenagers were injured, one seriously, in a rollover crash on North Kidder Creek Road Wednesday evening, June 17.

Three Etna teenagers were injured, one seriously, in a rollover crash on North Kidder Creek Road Wednesday evening, June 17.

The Yreka Highway Patrol reported that a 16 year-old male passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was partially ejected and was flown to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Ore. for treatment of his injuries.

The driver of the 2002 Ford Explorer, a 17 year-old male, and an 18 year-old passenger, sex unreported, received minor injuries, CHP said.

The crash happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the dirt portion of North Kidder Creek Road, west of Bird Tracks Lane, according to the CHP. For reasons under investigation, the driver “failed to maintain control of the vehicle, allowed the vehicle to run off the roadway and overturn,” according to the CHP, who reminded citizens of Siskiyou County to “slow down on dirt and gravel roads” and to always wear a seatbelt.