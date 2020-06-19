Carp and blueguill good at Buena Vista

COVID-19 UPDATES

Most waters again open to fishing and parking, but many places still have restrictions on hours and rules on social distancing and use of masks. Where relevant, updates and news on Coronavirus closures and restrictions is included in individual water reports.

Fishing reports and photos of catch reports from readers are especially helpful during this time of closures when most marinas and stores ñ our usual sources of information ñ are closed. Information should be sent to Jim Matthews at odwriter@verizon.net or call 909-887-3444.

JIM MATTHEWS'S PICKS OF THE WEEK

1. The bluegill bite in Castaic Lake's afterbay stays in the top picks because the action continues to be good to excellent with a lot of fish up into the one-pound class. The action is best early and late in the day. A lot of nice stringers of fish continue to be caught on nightcrawlers, wax worms, meal worms, and red worms. For an update on this action call Tackle Express at 661-251-8700 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

2. Quail Lake has a very good striper and catfish bite. Both are showing on frozen shad or lug worms. Some stripers are also showing in topwater boils at night and early and late in the day. The stripers are best along the north shore, while catfish are showing around the lake. Most of the stripers are two to four pounds, while the catfish are running up to 10 pounds. The parking lot opened three weeks ago, and the lake remains busy, especially on weekends. For an update on this bite, check with Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

3. There is a good bass bite at Pyramid Lake with both largemouth and smallmouth showing in the action. Split-shot ightcrawlers, plastics, and a good topwater bite early and late in the day is the highlight of this fishing. If the bass let you down, the bluegill bite has also been very good on wax worms, meal worms, nightcrawlers, and red worms, wth some quality fish to a pound or better. For an update, check with the Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155, the boat shop at 661-294-9403, Tackle Express at 661-251-8700, or Amayzing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

WESTERN SIERRA

LAKE ISABELLA: A warning to avoid contact with algae blooms ongoing in the lake was issued two weeks ago by the Kern County Public Health Department. Anglers and dog owners should exercise cautions to avoid contact or ingesting water in posted areas. Fishing is allowed, but anglers should take precautions. (Here is the direct link to the website explaining the problem and precautions: https://kernpublichealth.com/cyanobacteria-blooms-blue-green-algae/). Fishing-wise, there are still some crappie showing in 20 to 35 feet of water, making them pretty much out of reach of shore anglers. Boat anglers are still getting fish on small minnows and some good scores continue to be posted with fish to two pounds. The catfish bite remains fair to good, mostly on frozen shad, clams, other cut baits, and a variety of stink baits. The fish are running from two to six pounds with some bigger. The trout action is fair for trollers or PowerBait anglers fishing at the auxiliary dam or when either the South Fork or the main stem of the Kern River enters the lake. The fish are deep, however. Carp fishing is also wide open on any of the shallow flats on dough baits. There is also still a fair bite on largemouth bass with the fish still in deeper water during the day and moving up early and late, especially during this full moon phase. Best bite has been on plastics, jigs, topwater, and swimbaits. The lake surface elevation was 2,567.23 on Wednesday this week, down 1.02 feet from last week. The lake is at 38 percent capacity. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KERN RIVER: The trout bite has continued fair to good with a lot holdover fish along with the new plants that still aren't announced because the DFW refuses to post stocking information. Best action on Panther Martins, Blue Fox spinners, salmon eggs, and nightcrawlers. Fly-fishing action fair and improving on the upper river from Kernville up to the Johnsondale Bridge and above, and there is increasing dry fly activity. Some bass, catfish, and carp showing in the lower river and fishing flows remain excellent, however they are coming up. Flows in the upper river at Kernville was 509 cfs on Wednesday this week (down 150 cfs from last week and the third week in a row of dropping flows). In the lower river, the flow was 1,018 cfs, down 53 cfs from last week. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.

AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: The striper and catfish action has remained good. While there are still a lot of small, undersize stripers, there are more and more fish over the 18-inch minimum keeper size, including some bigger fish. The fish are showing on jerk baits, blood worms, lug worms, sand worms, and sardines. The catfish bite is also pretty good on sardines, mackerel, crickets, and other cut baits and paste baits. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: The carp bite is good on dough baits. Bluegill are also good on wax worms. A few catfish and bass are also showing for anglers fishing nightcrawlers.

RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: The carp and bluegill bites are both good to excellent. The ëgills are best on wax worms or other small baits. Carp are best on dough baits. The bass action is fair to good on plastics, Flukes, and Brush Hawg-type lures early and late in the day. Information Bob's Bait 661-833-8657.

HART PARK LAKE: Good to excellent carp and bluegill bites, and the bass are still decent early and late in the day. The bass are best on plastic worms and Brush Hawgs. The bluegill bite is best on wax worms, red worms, or meal worms. Carp to eight pounds are reported on homemade dough baits, Triple S, or Wussy Bait.

TRUXTUN LAKE: The bluegill action is good on wax worms, meal worms, or red worms. The carp bite is also good on dough baits, especially Wussy Bait, and a few more catfish are showing. The bass action is fair on plastics, Senko-type baits, and topwater, mostly early and late in the day.

MING LAKE: The bluegill and carp bite are also good. The bluegill are showing on wax worms or meal worms, and while the carp are best on Wussy Bait or homemade dough baits. The bass action is fair to good early and late in the day on plastic worms, Senkos, Brush Hawgs, and live minnows.

BUENA VISTA LAKES: The carp and blugill bite are the best bet here, with some quality carp showing on dough baits, especially Triple S. The bluegill are along most brushy, grassy shoreline and hitting wax worms, meal worms, and red worms. A few crappie continue to show on small minnows, and the bass are fair early and late in the day on plastics, Brush Hawgs, and Senkos along the tules. There have been a lot of catfish in the past week or two, mostly small fish, but some bigger fish on Wussy Bait. Fishing information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com; Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com; or the park entrance gate at 661-763-1526.

WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.

SUCCESS LAKE: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers web page says that all (boat launch facilities and day-use recreation areas are open. Use of campgrounds, group picnic shelters and playgrounds is prohibited and the project office remains closed to visitors.) There is a still a fair crappie bite for shore, float tube, and boat anglers, but the bite has slowed in the past week. All the action is on live minnows or small jigs. The largemouth bass action is still fair to good on plastics and reaction baits or topwater early and late in the day, especially chatter baits. The lake elevation was 632.89 feet on Wednesday this week, down .06 feet from last week. The lake is at 55 percent of capacity. Information: Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com

KAWEAH LAKE: The boat ramp, parking lot, and restroom facilities associated with the privately-operated marina at the Lemon Hill Recreation Area are all open for public use. The Kaweah and Slick Ramp ramps are also open. Fishing for largemouth bass and bluegill has been fair, and some crappie and catfish are showing. The bass are best on Senkos, creature baits, and jerkbaits, while the crappie are best on live minnows and small jigs with Crappie Nibbles in 12 to 25 feet of water near structure. Wildly fluctuating water levels over the past month have made fishing unpredictable. The lake elevation was 684.91 feet on Wednesday this week, down 4.78 feet from last week. The lake is at 68 percent full pool. To reserve a rental boat, call the marina at 559-597-2526. Additional fishing information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212. BRITE LAKE: Some trout reports in the past week, and a good bite on small bluegill and crappie.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

VICTORVILLE REGION

HESPERIA LAKE: The park and campground are open. There has been a fair to good bite on catfish on cut baits, especially shad or sardines with scent added. The lake is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Fishing is limited to 200 anglers at a time and they all must have a wrist band, and only two customers at a time will be allowed in the store. Plants are every two weeks this season, with a plant slated to go in this week. For more information go to the park's website at https://www.hesperiaparks.com/hesperia-lake-park or Hesperia Lake's Facebook or Instagram pages. For updates, you can also call the park at 800-521-6332 or 760-244-5951.

JESS RANCH LAKES: Trout action has been slow to fair with the best action in the morning and evening on PowerBait in salmon peach, rainbow and fluorescent orange, nightcrawlers, small trout jigs, or plastics like Mice Tails. Top spots have been the northern and eastern shores of lake 2 and the grassy point and western shore near the drain of lake 3. Bass bite has been also been fair, mostly on Senko-type baits, spinnerbaits, or nightcrawlers. Some bigger fish to six pounds reported. Bluegill have been pretty good on wax worms, meal worms, and small jigs tipped with bait. Some to a pound reported. For an update, call 760-240-1107 or go to www.jessranchlakesnews.com. The site also has COVID-19 protocols.

MOJAVE NARROWS: The catfish bite is pretty fair with plants every Thursday. Weekly plants continue through Sept. 3. Plants will be 740 pounds per week. Everyone is asked to continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing in line with Coronavirus safety precautions. The lake is closed Tuesday and Wednesday each week. Information, call 760-245-2226.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

ANTELOPE VALLEY REGION

APOLLO PARK LAKE: The excellent bite on small panfish continues with both bluegill and warmouth showing in good numbers, especially mornings and evenings. Best action is on a piece nightcrawler or a wax worm fished beneath a bobber. The carp action is fair on dough baits with a wide range of sizes from a pound to nearly 10 pounds being caught. For more information on plants and events, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

LAKE PALMDALE: The catfish bite is good on stink baits, and sponge rigs are the hot ticket. Cut baits like shad, mackerel, chicken liver, or sardines are also good. Top spots have been the north side of the Blacktop or Pier One. The largemouth bass are fair to good and showing early and late in the day all around lake and at all the docks and aggressively chasing baitfish. Spinnerbaits and chatter baits with the skirts doused with scent and nightcrawlers or plastics have been the best baits. The bluegill bite is very good off any of the docks on fly-lined nightcrawlers with a lot of hand-sized and bigger fish. There are still a few rainbows and Lightning Trout showing for anglers fishing where the water is coming into the lake in deeper water on small jigs, but this action is dwindling. For more information on membership, call 661-947-2884 or e-mail palmdalefinandfeatherclub@gmail.com. The club's Facebook page is the best source for the latest fishing and news updates.

QUAIL LAKE: There continues to be a good bite on both striped bass and catfish. Stripers also continue boiling early and late in the day and at night at the inlet and along the north shore. The bite for both species has been best on frozen shad or lug worms fished in deeper water. The cats are running from three to six pounds are showing all around the lake, but especially at the outlet. The stripers are mostly a little smaller with the occasional bigger fish over six pounds. There are also a lot of 12 to 14-inch stripers showing on chicken liver. The largemouth bass are fair on plastics and topwater early, and the bluegill action is pretty good. Both of those species are best along the south shore tules. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT (Hesperia to Quail Lake stretch): The striper and catfish action remains good. Stripers are best for anglers throwing the F13 blue and white Rapalas and getting fish from three to 10 pounds. The catfish are showing on cut baits, but especially on frozen shad, with a lot of fish to five pounds. Best fishing for all species is at weirs, bridges, and bends, and the west end of the valley has been best. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CENTRAL PARK LAKE (CALIFORNIA CITY): The bluegill and carp bites are both good. While the bluegill are small, the bite on nightcrawler pieces fly-lined or fished under a bobber is good. The carp bite is also pretty good on dough baits. Most or small fish under three pounds, but they are showing in good numbers. A few bass and catfish reports this past week, too.

LITTLE ROCK RESERVOIR: The U.S. Forest Service has been asking anglers to leave who have been walking in and fishing the lake. Anglers are encouraged to call the Angeles National Forest office (747-322-6574) and leave a message, asking for a return call to explain why the lake is closed to fishing. Most of the lake is well outside of the habitat of the endangered arroyo toad. Anglers not harassed and continuing to walk into the lake are finding good action on largemouth bass to three pounds and hand-sized bluegill with early morning and evening the best. Best bite has been on fly-lined nightcrawlers. Palmdale Water District has an ongoing sediment removal project and access is restricted by the water district at times. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

JACKSON LAKE (NEAR WRIGHTWOOD): The bite has finally broken wide open here with a lot of small bluegill being caught, and anglers are reporting very small bass in the mix this year. The best action on bluegill has been on wax worms. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN WATERS

SILVERWOOD: There continues to be a pretty good bluegill bite off the marina docks and around most flooded brush, and quite a few crappie are showing in this bite. Stripers have remained fair to good at the dam, in Miller Canyon, and on the main lake points on swimbaits early and late in the day and cut baits in deep water later in the day with fish to four pounds and occasionally bigger. The largemouth bite has been fair with some topwater early and then a decent plastic and nightcrawler bite. There have been some 10-plus pound catfish reported in Cleghorn, and cats are now starting to show all around the lake on cut baits. A few trout are still showing in Miller and Cleghorn canyons on PowerBait, MiceTails, and small trout lures, mostly trout jigs, but this action has slowed with the warmer weather. The best action is early and late in the day. The water level elevation was 3,348.56 feet on Wednesday this week, up. .88 feet from last week. Anglers should be aware of health advisories for the consumption of fish from this lake because of high PCB and mercury levels in the fish flesh and skin. Here's the direct link to a PDF brochure explaining consumption recommendations: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pdf_zip/081013KioskadvySilverwood.pdf. Dock fishing is allowed for $3 for adults, $2 for kids and seniors. Private boats must be inspected for zebra and quagga mussels. Boats with wet lower units will be turned away. Boats inspected and tagged at Diamond Valley and Perris will be allowed at Silverwood. The park is open seven days a week. Information: marina 760-389-2299, state park 760-389-2281, Silverwood Country store 760-389-2423.

BIG BEAR LAKE: The trout action is slow to fair, with the best flurries of action early and late in day, with the best action along the north shore from the dam to Grout Bay for shore anglers and in the Trout Triangle for trollers. The trout are running from a pound to 2-8, but the fish are on the outside edges of the weed beds and tough to get for shore anglers. The best action has been on PowerBait, inflated nightcrawlers with garlic scent, MiceTails, and small spoons. Carp are fair to good for both regular anglers fishing dough bait and bowfishermen sticking them in the shallows. The bass bite is fair decent topwater action most mornings and evening. Nightcrawlers and plastics are also good bets, with both largemouth and smallmouth in this bite. For information on fishing, call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the store's Facebook page. There have been nearly daily fishing reports posted on the Big Bear Lake Fishing Facebook group page.

GREGORY LAKE: The park is open to fishing and hiking, and the parking lots are open. The restroom facilities and group recreation areas remain closed. No fishing reports. Information at 909-338-2233 or on the website at lakegregoryrecreation.com/fish. Fishing updates are posted infrequently on the park's Facebook page or website.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE: The lake opened to the general public last week. There was a 3,000-pound plant of Mt. Lassen rainbows last Thursday. No reports. Updates are posted on the website at www.gvlfishing.com and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.

INTERSTATE 5 LAKES

CASTAIC: There continues to be an excellent bluegill bite in the lower lake, but the bite is all pretty much morning and evening now. The best action is on wax worms, nightcrawlers, red worms, or meal worms either fly-lined, split-shotted, or fished under a bobber. The smallmouth bite remains good along the west ramp on plastics and reaction baits early. The stripers are showing in fair numbers for anglers trolling umbrella rigs, on spoons or topwater when boiling, on in deep water on jigging spoons. The lake is open for boating and shoreline fishing. The marina reopened the boat rental facility Saturday this past week. The lake's surface elevation was 1,506.30 on Wednesday this week, down .24 feet from last week. The lake is at 94 percent full pool. For information call the marina at 661-775-6232 (www.CastaicLake.com) or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

PYRAMID: The bass fishing remains good, and there is also a hot bluegill bite. The bass, both largemouth and smallmouth, are showing on split-shot nightcrawlers, plastics, and topwater early and late in the day. The bluegill bite is wide open on nightcrawlers with a lot of hand-sized fish or bigger. There is also a good catfish bite around the docks with some quality fish over eight pounds reported. Stripers are fair to good on trolled umbrella rigs and topwater baits. The catfish bite is fair on sardines, anchovies, and dip baits in deeper coves. Trout anglers are reporting catching a few trout on Powerbait, but the fish have dispersed throughout the lake, and the best spots are near Spanish Point and the dam. The lake elevation was 2,574.99 feet on Wednesday this week, down .71 feet from last week. The lake is at 92 percent of full pool. There is a health warning about eating fish from Pyramid Lake (except the rainbow trout). More information at this link: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pyramidlake2013.html. For updates on closures and restrictions, anglers can call: Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155, the boat shop at 661-294-9403, or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

COLORADO RIVER

ARIZONA FISHING REPORTS: The Arizona Game and Fish Department compiles a weekly report for most waters in the state, including the Colorado Rivers. Anglers can read the report at this direct link: http://azgfd.net/artman/publish/FishingReport/.

FLOW INFORMATION: Reservoir elevation levels and flow releases for the entire lower Colorado River are available at this web site with information updated hourly: www.usbr.gov/lc/region/g4000/hourly/rivops.html.

EASTERN SIERRA

Both Inyo and Mono County are open to fishing, but the Inyo National Forest is still not opening campgrounds until July. The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest opened all its campgrounds in California last Friday, June 12. Visitor centers and California group campsites remain closed. Both Inyo and Mono county facilities, private campgrounds, and marinas are now open, including Crowley Lake Fish Camp. Motels and hotels in most Inyo and Mono county locations were allowed to reopen last Friday, and facilities are opening this Friday in Mammoth Lakes. The fishing has been good throughout the region, with Bridgeport Reservoir and Crowley Lake real hotspots, but the action is generally good throughout the region.

Top Eastern Sierra fishing report web sites are: www.KensSport.com (Bridgeport region), www.TheTroutFly.com (Mammoth Lakes region), and www.SierraDrifters.com (Bishop and Mammoth Lakes region).

TROUT PLANTS

The Department of Fish and Wildlife has continued its policy of NOT posting the trout planting schedule on its website (in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 by preventing public crowding at water bodies.

(Fishing is still open and CDFW will continue stocking trout at locations where social distancing by anglers and physical distancing of Hatchery Staff can be maintained.

(All Fishing in the City stocking events have been canceled through April 30th.

(We ask that members of the public avoid interacting with Hatchery Staff while fish are being stocked, and to please continue to implement social distancing.

And don't try to call the local DFW office's to find what waters will be planted: (Local CDFW offices will not have access to the Fish Plant Schedule.)

Normally, statewide trout plants are available at the DFW's stocking page at https://nrm.dfg.ca.gov/FishPlants/.

