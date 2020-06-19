Copper wire, catalytic converters and other items stolen

Oilfield thieves have been ignoring the stay-at-home order and instead staying busy in the Westside oilfields stealing everything from catalytic converters to copper wire and even an air conditioner.

Detectives from the Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Instigation Unit have been busy with numerous thefts from east of Maricopa to the Lost Hills area.

Here is the latest report:

•On March 11 at 8:21 a.m., it was reported that unknown suspects stole approximately $1000 in copper wire from an oil lease located on Petroleum Club Road. Contact Detective Tanner Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org with any information about this investigation. Refer to case #2020-00039462.

•Between March 20 at 3:30 p.m. and March 23 at 5:45 a.m. unknown suspects stole items from an oil rig located near Kerto Road and Highway 33. The items stolen were identified as a white first aid kit, an orange ohm meter, three caution triangles and three pairs of gloves for an estimated property loss of $325. Contact Miller with any information about this investigation. Refer to case #2020-00045400.

•Between March 23 at 12:01a.m. hours and March 24 at 10 a.m., unknown suspects stole 150 feet of 6 gauge THHN copper wire from an oil well located near Highway 119 and Harrison Street, causing an estimated property damage of $300. Contact Miller with any information. Refer to case #2020-05000467.

•Sometime between March 31 at 8 p.m. and April 3 at 6 a.m., someone stole three strands of copper wire, after cutting it from the electrical panels and oil rig, from an oil lease located near Kerto Road and Pentland Road. Property loss and damages is estimated at $6,000. Contact Miller with any information. Refer to case #2020-00049870.

•Sometime between April 1 at midnight and April 7 at 11 a.m., suspects forced entry to an oil company storage yard in the 28000 block of Highway 119 and cut the catalytic converters from 20 oil company trucks. Estimated property loss and damage is $25,200. Contact Detective Jacob Martinez at 661-392-6006 or MartinezJac@kernsheriff.org with any information. Refer to case #2020-05000596.

•Between April 2 at 4 p.m. and April 13 at 3:49 p.m.at unknown suspects stole one Survivair brand SCBA unit and four Survivair brand SCBA masks from an oil lease located near Midoil Road and Third Street after cutting a hole in the fence. Property damage and loss is estimated at over $1,000. If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact Detective Richard Giannelli at 661- 392-6004 or Giannelli@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2020-00054769.

•Sometime between April 5 at 3 p.m. and April 10 at 3 p.m., unknown suspects stripped copper wire and vandalized multiple oil well pumps and electrical panels on an oil lease located in the 3600 block of Reward Road, resulting in an estimated property loss and damage of $60,000. If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact Giannelli. Refer to case #2020-05000637.

•Between April 13 at 4:45 p.m. and April 14 at 5:30 a.m., unknown suspects forced entry to oil company’s trucks parked in the 4000 block of Skyline Road and stole a stereo and miscellaneous hand tools valued at $200. Contact Detective Jacob Martinez at 661-392-6006 or MartinezJac@kernsheriff.org with any information. Refer to case #2020-05000694.

•Sometime between March 16 at 12:25 p.m. and April 15 at at 12:25 p.m, unknown suspects forced entry to a fenced oil lease located near Golf Course Road and cut multiple cables to electrical boxes, causing over $1,00 in property damage. Contact Giannelli with any information. Refer to case #2020-05000698.

•Between April 10 at 5 p.m. and April 14 at 3:30 a.m., unknown suspects cut the perimeter fence to an oil lease located near Elk Hills Road and Tank Farm Road, and stole three spools of #4 copper wire. Property loss and damage are estimated at approximately $500. If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact Martinez. Refer to case #2020-05000713.

Between April 14 at 4:43 p.m. and April 16 at 8:30 p.m. unknown suspects vandalized an oil pumping unit, located near Tupman Road and Taft Highway, causing it to leak. Property loss and damage is estimated at $2,300. Please contact Detective Tanner Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org with any information. Refer to case #2020-000745.

•Between April 17 at 3 p.m. and April 18 at 9 a.m., unknown suspects shot at a pumping unit, located near Airport Road and Honolulu Hills, damaging the variable frequency unit and causing the unit to malfunction. Estimated property damage is $400. Contact Miller at with any information. Refer to case #2020-05000804.

•On April 27 at 7 p.m., it was reported that a GPS unit was stolen from an oil lease located near Highway 33 and Seventh Standard Road, resulting in a property loss of $3,500. Contact Miller at with any information. Refer to case #2020-00063616.

•On May 13 at 8 a.m., unknown suspects towed an oil company’s white 2005 Ford F350 pickup from an oil lease located in the 28000 block of Hovey Hills Road. The truck has California license 68895L1 and VIN #1FDWF36P85EC15369. Estimated property loss is $3,000. Contact Miller with any information. Refer to case #2020-00080830.

•Between May 15 at 12:01 a.m. and May 21 at 10 a.m., unknown suspects stripped 24 60-foot copper wires from two generators on an oil lease located near South Lake Road and Lake Station Road. Property loss and damages are estimated at $12,500. Contact Miller with any information. Refer to case #2020- 05001219.

•Between May 24 at 7:40 a.m. and May 26 at 7:40 a.m. unknown suspects entered an oil lease located in the 29000 block of Highway 33 and ripped underground wiring to two producing wells, causing over $4,000 in property loss and damages. If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact Miller. Refer to case #2020-05001177.

•On June 2 at 1;27 p.m, it was reported that sometime between March 15 at 11 a.m. and June 1 at 2 p.m., unknown suspects attempted to steal an oil company’s Ford F350 pickup truck from the 29000 block of Highway 33. Property damage is estimated at $600. Contact Miller with any information. Refer to case #2020-05001263.

•Between April 13 at 3 p.m. and April 21 at 12:30 p.m., unknown suspects entered an oil lease building, located in the 15000 block of Lost Hills Road, and stole a beige wall mounted air conditioner. Property loss is estimated at $500. Contact Miller with any information. Refer to case #2020-05000822.

•Between April 20 at 4:30 p.m. and April 21 at 5 a.m., unknown suspects vandalized an oil rig near Highway 33 in the Lost Hills area and stole miscellaneous oilfield tools and a large battery for a generator. Property damage and loss is estimated to be $825.Contact Miller at with any information. Refer to case #2020-00058530.