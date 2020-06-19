Weight room exercise rooms, bowling alley among the first

The West Side Recreation and Park District is getting ready to reopen at least one of its facilities and some activities on Monday, but many more will continue to be closed.

It's just one step, said District Administrator Les Clark III.

Some popular programs, like the weight and exercise rooms, will be open on a first-come first serve basis to a limited number of users to ensure social distancing.

The bowling alley will be open, but reservations are a must and groups must be a family unit, Clark said.

There will be no summer team sports, and fall sports are still up in the air. THE CIF announced last week that it would decide in late July whether or not to move forward with High School fall sports and that decision will have a major impact on how the Rec proceeds. If there are not high school sports, there will be no youth team sports, he said

Here is a message posted on the District's Facebook page on how the Rec plans to move forward.

With the Governor’s office and the Kern County Health Department releasing guidelines and instructions on reopening the state, the safety of West Side Recreation & Park District staff and customers is of utmost importance and our main focus as we put together a plan for resuming operations – whether that be for facilities and/or programs.

Although fitness facilities in Kern County have been given the green light to open, WSRPD is working on a comprehensive plan to keep our staff and public safe as we progress with a plan of reopening with modifications and in adherence to the guidelines of our state, county and those of our insurance carrier. We appreciate your patience as we adapt.

Changes in schedules and guidelines happen quickly and we are working to get up and running in the areas that are allowed.

• Recreation center – opening Monday, June 22

(with restrictions; more information available the week of June 15)

• Community center – closure still in effect

• Group/private room rentals – still not allowed per state/county orders

• District office – closed for in-person business; assistance available by phone and email

(includes West Side Outreach & Learning Center)

•Natatorium swimming pool – closed for the season

•Parks – open for individual use (with those in your household only; no group activity or sports)

• Playgrounds, pavilions, public restrooms, skate park - closure still in effect

• Sports, programs, classes – closure still in effect