Siskiyou County’s unemployment rate improved by about two percentage points between April and May, from 15.7% to 13.5%, according to information released today by the state’s Employment Development Department.

Much of the improvement is attributed to the fact that less people are looking for work, with the civilian workforce shrinking from 14,860 in March to 13,940 in April and 13,680 in May.

Last year at this time, Siskiyou County was enjoying historically low unemployment at 5.5% with a workforce of 16,080, the EDD reported.

Most of Siskiyou County’s jobs were added in the government industry, specifically state government, as well as a small bump in leisure and hospitality jobs, according to EDD statistics.

Siskiyou County is now ranked 21st out of California’s 58 counties in terms of unemployment – a higher position than it has seen in years. In last place is Mono County, where residents are experiencing nearly 29% employment. Knocking Marin and San Mateo counties out of their top spot is Lassen County, where there’s 10% unemployment.

Statewide, California’s unemployment dropped to 16.3 percent in May. Employers added 141,600 nonfarm jobs after April’s historic job losses, the EDD reported. This comes after rapidly-evolving data prompted a statistical revision to a larger than initially estimated April job loss of 2,415,000 and an upward-revised unemployment rate of 16.4 percent. April’s revisions reflect unprecedented job losses never before seen in California’s history in a current data series that dates back to 1976 that are a direct result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

California’s labor market, by the numbers

• While the state’s unemployment rate of 16.3 percent is slightly lower than the record high set in April 2020, it is still far higher than the 12.3 percent it was at during the height of the Great Recession (March, October, and November 2010).

• April’s revised loss of 2.4 million jobs in California since March is the biggest month-over job loss in state history, far eclipsing the Great Recession’s then record-setting, month-over loss of 132,800 jobs between December 2008 and January 2009.

• Nine of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in May. Construction posted the largest job gain (+75,000) thanks to strength in specialty trade contractors and ongoing construction projects. Leisure and hospitality (+64,800) had the second largest job gain due to growth in accommodation and food services. Government (-95,800) had the largest drop with state and local government jobs both experiencing large decreases.