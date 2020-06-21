PHELAN — A Cal Fire firefighter suffered heat-related injuries while dispatched to a structure fire Sunday morning.

The firefighter was transported for additional medical care and an update on his condition was not immediately available Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 10700 block of Riggins Road at approximately 6:45 a.m., San Bernardino County Fire Department spokesperson Mike McClintock said.

Firefighters responded on scene seven minutes later and found heavy smoke coming from a detached garage with extension to the home. Fire crews contained the fire to the garage by approximately 7:15 a.m.

McClintock said Cal Fire assisted as the fire would possibly spread to nearby vegetation.

A total of four fire trucks, an ambulance, battalion chief and investigator arrived on scene.

McClintock said the cause of fire was under investigation.

Angela Stevens is a freelance reporter for the Daily Press.