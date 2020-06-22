A week of 100-degree weather ahead

The first week of summer is going to be a hot one.

A week of triple-digit heat is in store and Taft and the entire San Joaquin Valley is under a heat advisory for Tuesday through Saturday for what the National Weather Service is calling "a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures."

The advisory goes into effect at noon Tuesday and expires at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS said the hot weather can cause illnesses in the elderly and young children. Everyone should stay hydrated to avoid heat stress.

Afternoon highs over 100 degrees are expected for Tuesday through Saturday. Saturday could be the hottest day of the week before a little cooling comes in on Sunday.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 70s through the period.