Panicked pets, fires reported

Local law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Fire Department are fielding numerous illegal fireworks calls.

Taft Chief of Police Damon McMinn told the Taft City Council that it has become a serious issue in the city and has resulted in several small fires.

In addition, he said, the very loud explosions caused by the fireworks is causing dogs to panic and run away from their homes.

Kern County firefighters have responded to numerous fireworks calls in Taft and around the county.

Illegal fireworks use can result in a jail term of up to one year and a $1,000 fine.

Local agencies encourage people to report illegal fireworks going to the KCFD website, kerncountyfire.org.

People should not use 911 to report fireworks unless there is a fire or an injury.