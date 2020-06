Missing person, public intoxication arrests

7:58 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:00 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Grant Terrace Dr. Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:27 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Panaderia La Juquilita on Finley Dr. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:30 Missing Person - Adult

Occurred on E St. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:50 Animal Control

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

12:08 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.

3:02 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Apartment Managed By West Valley on Fourth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:19 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Sno White on Center St. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

4:51 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Center St/California St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

6:18 Public Intoxication 2006210020

Occurred at Gas Wars on Center St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:27 Public Intoxication 2006210021

Occurred on S. Sixth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:02 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred on Loma Vista Av. . Disposition: Completed.

7:11 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Jefferson St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:31 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Harrison St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:36 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Irene St/Standard St. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:32 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at 7-11, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).