APPLE VALLEY — Like a fine-tuned machine, employees of Corky’s Kitchen & Bakery greeted customers, poured coffee and served homestyle meals on the restaurant’s opening day Tuesday.

The country-themed eatery finally opened in Apple Valley after COVID-19 led state public health officials in mid-March to shutter restaurant dining rooms across California.

The state’s actions led Corky’s management staff to lay off more than 100 new hires and cancel the store’s original opening day, which was set for March 18.

"We were just about to open when COVID-19 shut down our plans," said Corky’s spokesman Greg Bellows. "But we’re finally open and we’re excited to meet our new friends here in Apple Valley and from the surrounding communities."

Owned by Mike and Jennifer Towles, the Apple Valley restaurant located in the Home Depot shopping center is the 12th Corky’s in California, said Bellows.

Just before opening, hostess Kailah Miles, 16, said she was excited and a bit nervous as several families waited anxiously to enter the new Corky’s that was adorned with "Now Open" banners and balloons.

"We were excited to get over here to try some of this tasty food," said Victorville resident Spring Lowenhorst, whose family was the first to enter the new restaurant. "I’ve eaten at Corky’s in Rancho Cucamonga and I wanted my husband and kids to try it out."

Inside, veteran server Tish Howell smiled behind her face mask as she happily greeted the five-member Lowenhorst family, who each ordered a Barnyard Breakfast special.

At $6.99, the Barnyard dish includes two pancakes, two eggs cooked any style, a choice of two strips of bacon or two sausages, and hash browns.

Malaiya Williams, 4, was all smiles as she enjoyed her french fries and macaroni and cheese while her parents, John Michael and Arlene Williams, feasted on a pork chile verde omelet, eggs benedict, and biscuits and gravy.

"The food is delicious and all the dishes are massive, including the kid’s meal," John Williams said. "Everyone here is very friendly and I’m glad we came today."

During the first hour of business, several customers purchased whole pies, including Apple Valley resident Dawn Metzger, who ordered two fruit pies.

"I love pies so I was disappointed when Marie Callender’s in Victorville closed last year," Metzger said. "But after trying Corky’s pies in Fontana, I was hooked. Next time, I plan on buying a cheesecake and other fruit pie."

Corky’s menu features classic American-style meals, with a full-service bakery, pancakes, skillets and omelets. Also available are sandwiches, burgers, dinners and homemade desserts.

With a spring in her step, server Amanda Vandervalk carried several plates of food to customers while employees wearing gloves and masks sanitized tables, booths and plexiglass partitions.

Enhanced safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 at the restaurant include temperature checks for all employees, frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all areas, the wearing of personal protective equipment, physical distancing and frequent hand-washing.

The restaurant is also using disposable, paper menus and prerolled silverware and maintaining space between seated customers in the dining room. Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the eatery.

The owner’s sons and store managers, Daniel Towles and Darin Handlen, were also at the restaurant, greeting guests, meeting with vendors, cleaning tables and serving food.

"There was a lot of planning and preparation that went into the opening of this store, and being closed due to COVID-19 really set us back," Daniel Towles, 27, said. "We ended up furloughing all of our employees, which was unfortunate. But luckily, we got a majority of those employees back and they retained all their knowledge and opening day is running real smooth."

Daniel Towles said he’s never seen such a customer base so excited over the opening of a new Corky’s.

"It’s a refreshing feeling knowing that this community is so supportive," he added. "Everybody seems excited when they walk into the restaurant and I know that we’re all excited to have them."

The nearly 5,000-square-foot restaurant that seats 200 guests is located near the corner of Bear Valley and Apple Valley roads, just west of Starbucks.

Last year, work crews began an extensive transformation project to renovate the interior and exterior of the building that was first built as a Denny’s in the late 1980s. Later, the location became Johnnie D’s, a long-established High Desert restaurant that was opened in 1992 by owners Val and Joan Christensen.

Despite signage on the building advertising that Corky’s is "Open 24 HRS," the Apple Valley location will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until further notice.

For information, visit www.CorkysKitchenAndBakery.com.

