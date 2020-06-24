This year's funding is $3,000 more than usual

The city is giving the Taft fireworks show a little something extra this year.

The Taft City Council voted 5-0 last week night to increase the city's donation for the Fourth of July pyrotechnics from the usual $5,000 to $8,000 by taking the money the council donates from its monthly stipend to a another fund.

Fundraising for the show has been curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Taft Chamber of Commerce, the city and West Side Recreation and Park District are cooperating to put on a show at Franklin Field on July 4.

The decision was made at the end of May.

"They weren't even sure they were in the game until just a little while ago," Mayor Dave Noerr said.

The chamber started a belated fundraising drive last week and collected about $7,000 in donations.

More fundraisers are planned.