Siskiyou County is currently recruiting citizens to serve as civil grand jurors for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 7.

Those who would like to make a difference in their community or who are curious about how local government works should consider serving on the Siskiyou County Civil Grand Jury. Those who take these volunteer positions can encourage changes in local government that will improve its efficiency and increase productivity.

Serving on a grand jury is a one year commitment, requiring up to 20 hours monthly of volunteer time.

“It is guaranteed to enlarge your scope of knowledge about how government works, while bringing needed changes to the attention of the public,” according to a press release from the grand jury. “As a bonus, you will meet fun, interesting people who may become lifelong friends!”

The real strength of the Civil Grand Jury system, according to the press release, is that grand jurors come from varied walks of life. All jurors look at things from different perspectives and they have different interests, talents, skills, and experiences.

“Those who serve all share a dedication to democratic ideals and are willing to spend some time on civic oversight,” the release states. “Jurors must leave their personal agendas and political leanings at the door, working together to investigate and report on our local governmental agencies. The goal is to improve government effectiveness and hold our elected and appointed officials accountable to us, the people they represent.”

Qualifications to be a grand juror include:

• Age 18 or over

• Citizen of the United States

• Possess ordinary intelligence, sound judgment and good character

• Possess a sufficient knowledge of the English language to communicate both orally and in writing

You may be disqualified from serving if you:

• Currently serve as a trial juror

• Have been discharged from grand jury service within the preceding year

• Currently serve as an elected public officer

• Have been convicted of malfeasance in office or any felony or other high crime

Applications are available on-line at www.co.siskiyou.ca.us, or at www.siskiyou.courts.ca.gov.

Applications area also available at the County Administration office, 1312 Fairlane Road, Yreka, or by calling (530) 842-8238.

Public informational meetings will be scheduled when appropriate and will accommodate current health concerns. Seating will be limited. If interested in attending such a meeting, call (530) 842-8370 or fax 842-0164.

Completed applications should be returned to Siskiyou County Superior Court – Grand Jury, 311 Fourth Street Room 206, Yreka, CA 96097.