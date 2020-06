Epicenter was near Highway 119

A small earthquake was reported southwest of Bakersfield and not very far from Taft Wednesday.

The 3.0 tremor hit at 1:49 p.m. and was located 8 miles south of Rosedale.

A United States Geological Services map placed the epicenter on Highway 119 just east of I-5.

It was followed by a 2.0 aftershock a short time later.