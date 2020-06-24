Two new cases reported in Taft area

Three more people died from COVID-19 related causes and 59 new cases were confirmed in Kern County in the past 24 hours, the Kern County Health Department reported Wednesday.

The are now 63 total deaths in the county since the pandemic hit here in mid-March with 4,118 total cases.

According to the health department, 2,930 people have recovered. There are 1,115 active cases in the county with 70 people in the hospital and 1,045 recovering at home.

Two new cases were reported in the Taft area, raising the local total to 52 cases with 30 recoveries. The rest of the Westside saw no new cases.