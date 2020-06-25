Dominique Duhart, age 82, of Ridgefield Washington died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Dominique was born on April 10, 1937 in Macaye, France to Arnaud and Catherine (Iriberry) Duhart. Macaye is in the Basque Country located in the Pyrenees mountains in Southern France. Dominque’s family origin is French-Basque and he was one of nine siblings. He was drafted by the French army and proceeded to fight in Algeria. He was well-respected by many and his abilities to speak Basque, French and Spanish were always welcomed.

Dominique was sponsored as a young adult to come to the United States (Bakersfield, California) as a Sheepherder. He then moved to Chino, California to work on a dairy. On April 12, 1967, he became a US Citizen. In the years following, he sponsored his three brothers in their pursuit to come to the United States.

After several years of working in the dairy industry, Dominique purchased his own flock of sheep. In 1978, Dominique and his family moved to Northern California where he transitioned to cattle ranching. While his determination, hard-work and care for livestock earned him a reputation of being one of the best ranchers in Northern California, it was his personality and kind heart that left a lasting impression on people.

Once retired, he moved from Montague, California to Ridgefield, Washington to be closer to one of his daughters and her family. Even in his retirement, he enjoyed being outdoors tending to his love of land, fruit trees and tinkering to fix anything that needed to be repaired. Dominique loved politics and enjoyed a good debate with others.

Dominique is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pierrette (Chanchorena) Duhart; his six siblings (including his four sisters living in France); two daughters, Leone-Mary (David) Bottoms (Ridgefield, Washington) and Yvonne Duhart (Elk Grove, California); three grandchildren, Gabrielle De la Rosa, Isabelle De la Rosa and Olivia Bottoms. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

The memorial service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yreka on Tuesday, June 30, with the recitation of the Rosary at 12 Noon with Mass at 1pm. Similar to other services since the stay-at-home order, seating capacity will be limited and restricted inside the church. Any questions regarding the mass and the restrictions, please contact Rory McNeil, 842-6788. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at girdnerfuneralchapel.com.