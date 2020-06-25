Bend Fire burns 90 to 100 acres

Another grass fire broke out in the California Valley Thursday afternoon.

The Bend Fire started in the area of Seven Mile Road and Bend Road near the base of the Temblor Range.

By 5 p.m. it had burned an estimated 90 to 100 acres, according to reports from the scene, and firefighters were starting to slow the forward spread of the fire.

Air tankers dropping fire retardant aided firefighters on the ground in slowing the fire. Engines, at least one bulldozer and a hand crews were on scene.

There are no reports of any structures damaged.