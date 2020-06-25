Michael Moore Stafford passed away from cancer on June 11th, 2020. Born on January 24th, 1945 in Sacramento, California, he attended Sacramento High School and CSU Sacramento and graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. He served in the National Guard and Army for 4 years from 1966 to 1970 and was stationed at Rhein Main AB in Germany where he met his first wife Angelika with whom he had two children with. Mike relocated to Sacramento with his family in 1979 to be closer to his mother when his father passed away. Up until the 1990’s he resided in the Northern California area, and moved to Mount Shasta in 1995 with his second wife Schyrel who preceded him in death.

Mike had a tenured 23 year career with AAFES as a retail manager and was stationed at various military bases in Northern California including McClellan AFB, Mather AFB, Presidio of San Francisco, and Fort Ord where he retired from. He was also a correctional officer for the Siskiyou County Jail and a Bailiff for the Weed Courthouse.

An avid outdoorsman, Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, and jetskiing, where you could find him most of time on ShastaLake, McCloud Reservoir, and on logging roads in Shasta Trinity National Forest with his family and friends. He loved traveling to Hawaii and taking vacations all over the country. He was a wonderful cook, ensuring others enjoyed his dishes with a zest of spiciness to them!

Mike was fun loving, and lived life to the fullest. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mt. Shasta where he met his current wife Jane and volunteered in many church activities including VBS.

He leaves behind so many who loved him including his wife Jane of Mt. Shasta, daughter Susan Alvari (Jeff) of Layton, Utah, John Stafford (Christie) of Phoenix, AZ, granddaughters Alana Pichot of Orlando, FL and Sierra Robbins of Sacramento, CA, nephew Greg Stafford and niece Julie Stafford of Anchorage, AK, stepsons Tom (Mary) and Troy Robbins of Sacramento, CA, Ray Haupt (Pat) of Etna, CA, and step daughter Cindy (Mark) Rogers of Sacramento, CA, and numerous other loving family members and friends in Northern California. Preceding him in death is his father Gifford Stafford, mother Ruth Stafford, and brother Bruce Stafford.

An online photo album of Mike’s love of life can be viewed here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EKrW3-upn6PyGRSal-QXIzBgdgP3Mrzc?usp=sharing

A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church in Mt. Shasta, CA on Saturday, June 27th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.