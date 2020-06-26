Blaze starts near Seven Mile Road in California Valley

Firefighters worked overnight to contain and extinguish a fire that broke out Thur afternoon in California Valley.

The Band Fire broke out near Seven Mile Road and Bend Road near the base of the Temblor Range at mid afternoon.

Air tankers helped firefighters on the ground stop the spread of the fire.

By the time it was contained it had blackened 236 acres, Cal-Fire San Luis Obispo said.

No injuries or damage to structures were reported. The fire burned on BLM land and the cause is under investigation.

Firefighters were on the scene overnight and left about 8 a.m.