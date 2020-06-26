Man suffers smoke inhalation trying to use garden hose to put it out

Fire destroyed a small motor home in the driveway of a Ford City house Friday morning and a man trying to fight the fire with a garden hose suffered smoke inhalation injuries.

The fire broke out about 8:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Polk Street.

Firefighters spotted the smoke from Station 21, more than a mile away, and were already responding when the call came in, Battalion Chief Cary Wright said.

They found the van conversion engulfed in flames with the fire starting to spread to a tree and putting embers on the house.

The fire was quickly knocked down and there was little damage to the home.

The injured man was treated by firefighters and Hall Ambulance paramedics at the scene.