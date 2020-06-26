Health Department reports 56 cases here Friday compared to 28 on June 12

Taft now has 56 confirmed COVID-19 cases, twice the number of cases it had just two weeks ago.

Three more local cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours as Kern County added another 118 cases.

Another death was reported, raising the death toll in the county to 65.

The COVID-19 case count in the 93268 zip code had increased significantly in recent days. On June 12, there were 28 cases.

Of the 56 total cases reported Friday, 34 are considered recovered.

THE COVID-19 case count for the rest of the Westside remained unchanged. There are three cases, all recovered, in the Maricopa area, and one recovered case in the Fellows-Derby Acres area.

Kern County has a total of 4,310 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 3,099 recovered. As of Friday , there were 71 people hospitalized and 1,065 people isolated at home with active COVID-19.