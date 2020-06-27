Cerro Coso Community College announced its plans for offering face-to-face classes, at all campus locations, for the upcoming semester.

The announcement was made in a press release this week, which read, “Cerro Coso is committed to maintaining a healthy and safe environment for students and staff. They will work closely with the local departments of public health in all three counties to ensure that reopening guidelines are adhered to …”

Some of the guidelines include social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting.

CCCC noted that class sizes will be dramatically smaller in order to meet with California’s social distancing requirements.

The example given was that typically, a normal classroom size fits 60 students. This semester those classrooms may only fit 15 students.

“Because of this the college is using as many large classrooms as possible to maximize seats in classes. Students who prefer face-to-face instruction, are encouraged to register now to ensure their spot in on-ground classes,” Coso’s release said.

CCCC notes that students who are participating in face-to-face classes who are sick or have been in contact with someone sick not show up to the classroom. Cerro Coso students will be required to wear face masks as well.

“Those who feel they cannot abide by these expectations, are urged to enroll in an online section,” CCCC said.

Not all of the courses that Cerro Coso offers will have online options, however.

Fall classes begin Aug. 24. Registration is open now, and the complete fall schedule is available online at www.cerrocoso.edu.