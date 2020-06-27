The Indian Wells Valley/Kern County desert is under a wind advisory from 2 p.m. Sunday to 12 a.m. Monday. The threat is deemed moderate, meaning it poses possible threat to life or property. Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong crosswinds are possible. Blowing sand may reduce visibility to a mile or less at times.

The Valley Air District has issued a Health Cautionary Statement for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and the Valley portion of Kern Counties from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night due to blowing dust caused by windy conditions.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infection. In people with heart disease, short-term exposure to particle pollution has been linked to heart attacks and arrhythmias, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Children and elderly people are also more susceptible to consequences of high particulate levels. People are advised to stay indoors if possible and avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor physical activities to reduce the affects of unhealthy air. For additional information, call the local San Joaquin Valley Air District office in Bakersfield at 661-381-1809 Residents can also follow air quality conditions by downloading the free Valley Air app, available in the Apple store or Google Play.