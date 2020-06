Burglary, vandalism, theft and resisting arrest

8:43 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Airport Rd/E. San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:49 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Precision Bodyworks, Main St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.



10:15 Medical Aid

Occurred on Third St. Disposition: Assisted.



10:31 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Supply Rw/Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:04 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Jackson's Auto Repair on Third St. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:48 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:23 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Rite Aid, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:28 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Only 99 Cents Or Less on Fourth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:20 Burglary- Residential

Occurred at Driller Apartments on Fourth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

7:24 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: No Action Taken.

9:25 Theft under $50

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:52 Under Influence of Controlled Substance

Occurred on Bell Av. Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:58 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Jefferson St/Cedar St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:08 911 Hang-up

Occurred at G&f Fashion on Finley Dr. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:12 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Pilgrim Av. Disposition: Completed.

12:50 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:53 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:34 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Bell Av/E. Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:19 Resisting Arrest

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:48 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Welcome Inn, Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

4:03 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft.

4:59 Theft under $50

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.