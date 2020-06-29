Employees will be tested, sports bar will be cleaned after possible COVID-19 exposure

A Taft business is closing for a week in a precautionary move because the owners believe there could be a COVID-19 exposure at the business.

The Bank Sports Lounge announced on social media Sunday that it is taking the action to get employees tested and have the business at Fifth and North thoroughly cleaned.

"We at The Bank Sports Lounge have reason to believe we have been exposed to the Covid Virus.

We have decided to close for the next few days -a week or so to have all our employees tested and hire a professional cleaning crew to come in and sanitize the pub.

We are keeping everyone’s safety and health in mind, please offer us some grace as we take this time to be precautionary."