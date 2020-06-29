Victim's car was submerged in fast-moving water

(An earlier CHP news release incorrectly identified the victim of this accident as a female. Here is corrected version.)

A Southern California man died after her car plunged into a canal full of fast-moving water near Lost Hills on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The victim was a 63-year-old Granada Hills resident who has not been publicly released

The CHP said the man was westbound on Highway 46 between Highway 33 and Kecks Road at an unknown rate of speed at about 12:20 pm. when he made an unsafe turning movement, causing the car to drift through the dirt median, across the eastbound lanes and off the road into the canal.

The car landed upside down and the passenger compartment was fully submerged, the CHP said.

Because of the swift water, an immediate rescue was impossible, the CHP said. Divers from the Kern County Search and Rescue team responded and assisted with recovery of the car from the canal. There were no signs that anyone other than the driver was in the vehicle when it crashed.