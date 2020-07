Theft report, trespassing arrest

9:25 Animal Control

Occurred at Fourth St/San Emidio St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:41 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Lincoln Jr High School, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:07 Animal Control

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . Barking dog. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).



10:30 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.



11:54 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:45 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Graydon Ave. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:06 Animal Control

Occurred on Philippine St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

1:21 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Monroe St, Ford City. Disposition: Completed.

2:30 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:41 Miscellaneous Disturbance

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

2:59 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Coopers True Value Home Center on Ninth St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:12 Theft under $50

Occurred on E. Calvin St. Disposition: Report Taken.

4:21 Trespassing

Occurred on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:24 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Lucky 7, S. Tenth St, South Taft. Disposition: Completed.

5:50 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Driller Apartments, Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:15 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at Hwy 119/Ash St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:09 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Completed.

8:15 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Bell Av/E. Kern St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:00 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Philippine St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:27 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Wood St, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:21 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Western Inn & Suites on Kern St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

11:28 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Completed.

12:50 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Blackgold Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:40 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Oak St/Eastern Av. Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:59 False Alarms

Occurred on S. Fourth St. Disposition: False Alarm.