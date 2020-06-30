Taft now has 58 cases

The Kern County Health Department reported 107 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the county total to 4,655.

Two more people died from COVID-related causes in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 70.

Taft has 58 total COVID-19 cases, the health department said Tuesday, but 40 have recovered.

No new cases have been reported elsewhere on the Westside.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 99, the health department reported. Another 1,180 were recovering at home and 3,307 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

However, The Bank Sports Lounge announced Sunday that it was closing for a week as a precaution after a potential COVID-19 exposure. The move came as Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars closed in Kern and six other counties due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.