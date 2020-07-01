The Yreka-based business will now be at the south end of the rest area, which is located off of Interstate 5 in Hornbrook until Aug. 14.

Ricky B’s Hotdogs and Catering was given an extension to continue serving truckers and travelers – and locals, too – at the Randolph E. Collier Rest Area.

In April, Caltrans began to accept applications for food trucks to open at rest stops throughout the state to assist the state’s truckers and motorists in getting a bite to eat while most restaurants were closed to diners.

Vendors whose license and permit requirements are within with state and local compliance were allowed to request temporary permission to operate and sell “to-go” food in Caltrans’ rest areas.

Each food truck is responsible for all waste cleanup and removal, following all food-safety rules, and maintaining social distancing.

Originally, businesses were allowed to operate at California rest areas until June 11, with businesses allowed to extend their time at the rest areas by 60 days. Ricky B’s has been operating at Collier since late May.

Ricky B’s owner Ricky Bowers is grateful to continue operating his business at Collier. “I’ve met a lot of good people” from all over, he said. “It’s been great to be able to serve people.”

Bowers said many have expressed gratitude to be able to grab a quick bite to eat before heading back on the road.

Ricky B’s will be at Collier from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Wednesdays, he is at the Yreka Community Certified Market at the Siskiyou County Fairgrounds in Yreka from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At this time Bowers plans to return to his location next to Grocery Outlet in Yreka the end of August. He said the majority of his everyday customers are from nearby Yreka High School students, who he enjoys serving.

Through word of mouth a number of his customers in Yreka, as well as new customers in nearby Hornbrook, have stopped by to help create some steady business, which Bowers said means a lot for a small business like his.

He added he has had a number of truck drivers that have been repeat customers as well.

Ricky B’s offers char-broiled hot dogs, including a 1/4 pound big dog, a polish dog, and the smaller sized puppy dogs. They also offer an organic chicken sausage, Italian sausage, and a hotlink. Credit cards are accepted.

For more information on Ricky B’s Hotdogs and Catering, and for updates, go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rickbowersrb/. The business can also be contacted by phone at (530) 598-4604.