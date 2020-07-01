Kern County one of 17 counties included in latest closure

Kern County is one of 19 in California that's being ordered to curtail indoor activities in restaurants, bars, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums for at lest the next three weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday during his daily briefing.

In an effort to stem a new surge in cases from the upcoming holiday weekend, Newsom also urged people to avoid gathering with people outside their own household and to avoid crowds.

"If we want to be independent from COVID-19 we have to be much more vigilant in our social distancing and ... being in situations where we are transmitting COVID-19," Newsom said.

Newsom said that despite the best intentions of wearing masks and social distancing, when people gather together there's a strong tendency to remove the mask after a while, opening the potential for virus spread.

"If you've already made plans for the Fourth of July, perhaps you've already done that, I hope you'll reconsider those gathering with people that aren't in your household," he said.