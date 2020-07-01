July 4, 2020 will be the 244th birthday of our country. The House of Burgesses of Virginia in 1775 met and established the first formalized legislative and Democratic government of our nation, with principles for individuals rights and the freedom to be free from any and all domain of foreign government’s control.

There are many of us whose forefathers fought in the American Revolutionary War as well others who gave the “ultimate sacrifice” of their deaths in 12 wars since the singing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

As a nation, we needs to start looks at our similarities, our likeness, and welcome them with an open mind and heart and not dwell on our differences.

President Lincoln stated the following, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Today more than any other time in our nation history, we as citizens need to apply on a daily basis three simple characteristics: responsibilities, accountability and respect toward each other.

I am thankful for the members of the House of Burgesses, the likes of Augustine Washington, Peter Jefferson and my sixth great grandfather, John Phelps. Perhaps our nation can be healed of its current wounds, and we can survive many more years to come.

I am personally proud of “Old Glory” and delight in what its means and may it continue to remind us on how far we have come and how much further we can go.

Paul Davis

Greenview