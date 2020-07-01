Taft area adds one more case for a total of 59

Six more people died from COVID-19 and 113 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the Kern County Health Department said Wednesday morning.

One new case was reported in Taft.

Kern has now lost 76 people to the coronavirus and 4,778 people have been diagnosed with the disease since the first case was reported here on March 17.

Hospitalizations rose again and there are now 104 people isolated and undergoing treatment at county hospitals. Another 1,088 are isolated at home.

Taft now has 59 total cases, but 43 have recovered.

No new cases were reported in other areas of the Westside.