Two people displaced after blaze destroys half of house

Fire caused major damage to a South Taft home Wednesday morning and displaced the two residents living there.

The fire broke out just before 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Shattuck Avenue and destroyed about half of the 1200-square foot singe-family home, Kern County firefighters said.

Some chickens in the rear yard perished in the fire but several others survived.

Firefighters had to cut through a locked fence at an adjacent home to get access to fight the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the two adults. Firefighters also gave them a $250 California Fire Foundation SAVE (Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency) card to help with emergency needs.

Four engines and a truck manned by about 20 firefighters responded to the fire and has it knocked down in just a few minutes.