DUI arrest, forgery report, two vandalism cases

6:38 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Coopers True Value Home Center. Disposition: Completed.

6:51 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Ventura Compressor on Oak St. Disposition: Completed.

8:59 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Rails To Trails. Disposition: Completed.

9:02 Public Intoxication

Occurred on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:09 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:45 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Rite Aid on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:17 Forgery - Documents

Occurred on McKinley St. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:22 Vehicle Code violations

Officer initiated activity at Loma Vista Av, Taft. Disposition: Parking Cit.

1:02 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Auto Zone on Kern St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

2:49 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

4:32 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Maricopa Pl, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:15 False Alarms

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: False Alarm.

9:00 Theft under $50

Occurred on Philippine St. Disposition: Completed.

10:28 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:53 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Supply Rw/Fourth St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:03 False Alarms

Occurred at Burger King on Gardner Field Rd. Disposition: False Alarm.

3:33 Misc. - Extra Patrol