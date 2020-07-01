The Siskiyou Women in Business, a nonprofit organization, announces two $500 scholarship awards to recent graduates from Yreka High School. Recipients of the awards are Rosalinda Frick, who will attend Chico State in the fall, and Jayne Harris, heading to Boise State for further studies.

“The Siskiyou Women in Business organization is pleased to make annual scholarship awards to young women with promising futures,” says Shelly Davis, President of Siskiyou Women in Business. “Each year we are encouraged by the talents showcased in the applications we receive.”

A membership association for women who want to meet, network, and support other professional women, the group meets monthly at 5:30 P.M. on the last Thursday of the month at the Yreka Elks Lodge. Food is available for $10, or virtual attendance via Zoom is an option. For more information, or to be a guest at an upcoming meeting, contact the group via their Facebook page @Siskiyouwomeninbusiness.