Kern County adds 171 new cases, one more death

Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Taft area, raising the total in the 93268 area code to 63, the Kern County Health Department said Thursday.

However, 44 of those cases have recovered, leaving 19 active cases in the area.

No new cases were reported elsewhere on the Westside.

Around the county, 171 new cases and one death were reported in the past 24 hours, Director of Public Health Matt Constantine said.

That raises the total to 4,949 cases and 77 deaths.

So far 3493 people have recovered.

As of Thursday, there were 102 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and 1,269 people recovering at home.