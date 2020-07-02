RCIU investigating two crimes in the area

Two more oilfield thefts are under investigation by the Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigation Unit. One resulted in a loss of more than $30,000.

Her is the latest report.

Between June 7 at noon and June 8 at 10:10 a.m. unknown suspects gained entry to an oil company’s office, located in the 28000 block of Hwy 119, and stole two black Samsung televisions, four gray NEC LED projectors and a Cisco teleconferencing system. Property loss and damage is estimated at $33,000. Please contact Detective Tanner Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org with any information. Refer to case #2020-05001341.

On May 23, between midnight and 6 a.m., unknown suspects stole a battery, which was attached to a pressure washer located on an oil lease near Highway 166 and Metson Lease Road. The estimated property loss is $150. Please contact Detective Jacob Martinez at 661-392-6006 or MartinezJac@kernsheriff.org with any information. Refer to case #2020-05001464.