Theft report, traffic accidident

7:57 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: False Alarm.

8:49 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:11 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Kern St/Tenth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

10:57 Theft under $50

Occurred on Amber St. Disposition: Report Taken.

10:59 Theft under $50

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

11:44 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:38 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Pizza Hut on Kern St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:14 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at The Storage Bin on Fourth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:53 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:47 Civil Matter

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Civil Problem.

4:03 Civil Matter

Occurred on San Emidio St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

5:48 Taft P.D. Warrant Arres

Officer initiated activity at Adkisson Wy/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

7:12 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Completed.

7:44 Taft City Ordinances

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:37 Domestic Violence - Verbal Non-Aggravated

Occurred at Tradewind Apartments on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.

11:02 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Williams Wy. Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

11:49 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Williams Wy, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:08 911 Hang-up

Occurred at Driller Apartments on Fourth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:27 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at 7-11, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1235 Traffic Stop 2007020003

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:25 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Jackson St, Ford City. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:35 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Goodwill Industries, Finley Dr, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.